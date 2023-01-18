Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that the United States must approve a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, saying the planned acquisition is in line with the "joint strategic interests" of both Washington and Ankara.

Cavusoglu said on Wednesday after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the important thing on the sale of F-16 jets is whether the Biden administration will be determined.

The administration supports the sale but some top members of the US Congress oppose it, and a formal notification of the sale has not yet been sent to lawmakers.

Cavusoglu said the Biden administration should not waste the deal because of objection by some senators and should also convey to Congress that NATO bids by Finland and Sweden is not linked with F-16 sale.

Blinken is hosting Cavusoglu in Washington for the first time since the Biden administration took office almost two years ago, in a visit during which both sides discussed Ukraine war, F-16 deal, NATO membership for Nordic countries, Syria, Greece, and situation in Afghanistan.

Speaking before a meeting with Blinken at the State Department, Cavusoglu said the F-16 deal was important not only for Türkiye but for NATO and the United States and appeared confident that it would go ahead.

"So we expect the approval in line with our joint strategic interests," he said.

Ankara had requested F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021.

The multi-billion dollar deal would include the sale of 40 jets, as well as modernisation kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force already has in its inventory.

Türkiye has been a member of NATO for over 70 years and boasts the alliance's second-largest army.

Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden signed a memorandum this June on the Nordic countries' bids for NATO membership.

The memorandum requires Finland and Sweden to take steps on Ankara's terrorism concerns, including the extradition of terror suspects, and to lift an arms embargo.

In return, Türkiye would allow the Nordic countries to become NATO members.

