Turkish, Russian and Syrian foreign ministers may meet early February, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, without giving a specific timeframe.

"There is no clear date yet, but we will hold this trio meeting as soon as possible. Maybe at the beginning of February," Cavusoglu told reporters in Rwanda on Thursday.

Some unconfirmed media reports earlier suggested that the meeting may take place as early as next week. Dismissing those reports, Cavusoglu said, "This is not true."

On December 28, defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Syrian regime met in Moscow for talks. At the meeting, the top defence officials agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

