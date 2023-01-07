Ankara has no problem with neigbouring Greece as long as it "does not mess" with Türkiye in the Aegean Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"As long as you do not mess with us in the Aegean, we won't mess with you," Erdogan told a ceremony in the southern Antalya province on Saturday.

His words came months after Türkiye test-fired its domestically produced short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon). The missile can hit a target at a distance of 561 kilometres (349 miles) in 456 seconds.

"We fired the Tayfun (Typhoon). How far is Tayfun's range? 561 kilometres. What did the Greeks do? Newspapers immediately made headlines: 'They will hit Athens.' We don't have such problem as long as you don't mess with us in the Aegean," he said.

During his speech, Erdogan hailed the country's growing defence industry, saying every country "envies" the combat drone Bayraktar TB2 and unmanned fighter jet, Kizilelma, both developed domestically by Türkiye.