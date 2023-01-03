BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Collapsed crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in NY
Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.
Collapsed crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in NY
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. / AP
By Ahmet Seckin
January 3, 2023

Bankrupt crypto company FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court. 

Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, announced his client's plea on Tuesday, saying: “He pleads not guilty to all counts."

Bankman-Fried is being charged with cheating investors and looting customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

Wearing a backpack, Bankman-Fried marched through a crush of cameras as he entered the courthouse on a rainy day to make his first appearance before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. Besides taking a plea during the arraignment, Kaplan was expected to discuss with lawyers a schedule for proceeding toward a trial.

Prior to his appearance, his lawyers sent a letter to the judge, saying Bankman-Fried's parents in recent weeks have become the target of “intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm."

As a result, the lawyers requested that the names be redacted on court documents for the two individuals who were lined up to sign Bankman-Fried's $250 million personal recognizance bond. Bankman-Fried was released with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition that he await trial at his parents' house in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended

Carolyn Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.

READ MORE:US prosecutor: Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to fraud charges

Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.

READ MORE:FTX founder agrees to extradition to US - attorney

Shortly before Bankman-Fried's arraignment, US Attorney Damian Williams announced that he was launching a task force made up of senior prosecutors in his office to investigate and prosecute matters related to the FTX collapse. He said the task force also will work to trace and recover victim assets.

“The Southern District of New York is working around the clock to respond to the implosion of FTX," Williams said in a press release. “It is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We are launching the SDNY FTX Task Force to ensure that this urgent work continues, powered by all of SDNY’ s resources and expertise until justice is done.”

READ MORE:Why did crypto exchange FTX collapse?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US