At least 33 PKK/KCK and Daesh terror suspects were arrested in southeastern Türkiye's Hatay province, local authorities said.

According to the provincial governor's office on Sunday, local police carried out an anti-terror operation across the city to nab the suspects who had been earlier identified.

During the operation, police arrested 16 PKK/KCK and 17 Daesh terror suspects, it added.

Police also seized two blank pistols, shotguns, some drug pills and incriminating documents during the raids.

READ MORE: Türkiye captures dozens of suspects in raids against Daesh terror group