TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests over two dozen Daesh and PKK affiliated suspects
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation, and the country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.
Türkiye arrests over two dozen Daesh and PKK affiliated suspects
Police also seized two blank pistols, shotguns, some drug pills and incriminating documents during the raids. / AA Archive
January 1, 2023

At least 33 PKK/KCK and Daesh terror suspects were arrested in southeastern Türkiye's Hatay province, local authorities said.

According to the provincial governor's office on Sunday, local police carried out an anti-terror operation across the city to nab the suspects who had been earlier identified.

During the operation, police arrested 16 PKK/KCK and 17 Daesh terror suspects, it added.

Police also seized two blank pistols, shotguns, some drug pills and incriminating documents during the raids.

READ MORE: Türkiye captures dozens of suspects in raids against Daesh terror group

Recommended

Türkiye's fight against terrorism 

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation, and the country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years