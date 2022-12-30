Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC and Sanofi SA plan to raise prices in the United States on more than 350 unique drugs in early January, according to data analysed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

The increases are expected to come as the pharmaceutical industry prepares for the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allows the government's Medicare health programme to negotiate prices directly for some drugs starting in 2026.

The industry is also contending with inflation and supply chain constraints that have led to higher manufacturing costs.

The increases are on list prices, which do not include rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and other discounts.

In 2022, drugmakers raised prices on more than 1,400 drugs according to data published by 46brooklyn, a drug pricing non-profit that is related to 3 Axis.

That is the most increase since 2015.

The median drug price increase was 4.9 percent last year, while the average increase was 6.4 percent, according to 46brooklyn.

Both figures are lower than the inflation rates in the United States.

Driving factors in price hikes

To date, Pfizer announced the most increases, with prices rising on 89 unique drug brands and an additional increase on 10 drug brands at its Hospira arm.