Türkiye's president has announced the discovery of an additional 58 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the Black Sea.

"Our drillship Fatih has explored 58 billion cubic metres of natural gas reserves, 3,023 meters under the sea, at the Caycuma 1 block," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a Cabinet meeting on Monday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Stressing that Türkiye's natural gas reserve in the Black Sea totals 710 billion cubic metres with a market value of $1 trillion, Erdogan said the country's ultimate goal is to declare energy independence from foreign oil and natural gas as soon as possible.

"With our new discovery at Caycuma-1, our gas reserve in the Black Sea has risen by 170 billion cubic metres to 710 billion cubic metres," he said.

"Our new exploration will pave the way for similar explorations in other geological fields adjacent to the region. We will launch new drilling as soon as possible," Erdogan added.

Exploring for hydrocarbon resources

Erdogan said last month that Türkiye is on track for the Sakarya gas field to go online in 2023.

He said on Monday that the newly discovered Caycuma-1 field would be connected to the Sakarya field and from there to the national grid.

Türkiye has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean.