TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
Türkiye 'neutralises' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria. / AP Archive
December 25, 2022

The Turkish military's most recent foray in northern Syria resulted in an additional five PKK/YPG terrorists to be "neutralised", Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

READ MORE:Turkish forces 'neutralise' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Recommended

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' terrorist YPG/PKK ringleader in northern Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years