The Turkish military's most recent foray in northern Syria resulted in an additional five PKK/YPG terrorists to be "neutralised", Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.