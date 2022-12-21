BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish firm Baykar signs export contract for TB2 drones with Albania
The number of countries to which the Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported rises to 27.
Turkish firm Baykar signs export contract for TB2 drones with Albania
After recent agreements with Poland and Ukraine, Albania became the next buyer of Turkish combat drones. / AA
December 21, 2022

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has announced signing an export contract with Albania.

"We signed an export contract for the Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV with Albania," said Baykar Technologies on Twitter on Tuesday.

The number of countries to which the Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported has risen to 27, according to the firm.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, said on Twitter: "We signed an export contract with Albania, a country we have walked along for centuries and share strong historical, cultural and humanitarian ties."

He also shared photographs from the signing ceremony.

READ MORE: Can Turkey break the US drone monopoly in NATO?

Recommended

Rising demand across Europe

The reputation and international demand for Türkiye's Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci have risen across Europe since the start this February of Russia's military offensive against Ukraine.

This April, Serbia also reaffirmed its intention to purchase Türkiye’s combat drones, which have been in high demand worldwide.

Countries including Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan have already purchased drones, with Poland last year becoming the first EU and NATO member state to acquire drones from Türkiye.

The Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 is seen as pivotal in conflicts ranging from Karabakh to Ukraine. 

People in several countries started fundraising campaigns to buy drones for Kiev to help fight off Russia.

READ MORE:Poland becomes first NATO and EU country to buy Turkish combat drones

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US