Türkiye carries out cross-border operations against terrorists with the right to self-defence under the relevant UN article, the nation’s defence minister has said.

"The terrorist organisation YPG/PKK targets Türkiye's peace and security. For the protection of our country and borders, we use our right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter. In doing so, it is out of question to get permission from anyone," Hulusi Akar told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

Türkiye expects the allies cut all ties with the terrorist organizations and show sincere solidarity and cooperation with Ankara in its fight against terrorism, he said.

"Recognised as a terrorist organisation by the EU, NATO and the US, the PKK operates under different names to mislead the international community. The key point is that the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG, are one and the same organization," stressed the defence chief.

Türkiye has long criticised the US support for the terrorist PKK and its offshoot in Syria, known as the YPG. While Washington claims it fights Daesh terrorists with the help of its YPG/PKK allies, Ankara says using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

Akar said Türkiye is the only country fighting Daesh in the field. Türkiye also became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization in 2013.

"We deported 9,500 foreign terrorists from Türkiye and prevented more than 100,000 from entering our country," he said.

READ MORE:Türkiye criticises Belgium, demands action against PKK terror groups

'Active diplomacy'