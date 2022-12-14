TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests over 40 suspects for ties to a Mossad operation
The suspects allegedly were paid to gather information on Palestinian nationals and organisations in Türkiye as part of an operation by Mossad – Israeli national intelligence agency.
Türkiye arrests over 40 suspects for ties to a Mossad operation
Turkish forces continue to search for 13 additional suspects. / AA Archive
December 14, 2022

Turkish security forces have arrested 44 people accused of spying on Palestinian citizens, institutions and non-governmental organisations for Israeli national intelligence agency Mossad.

A counter-terrorism operation, jointly organised by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Police, nabbed the suspects, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

Posing as employees for a consulting company out of Istanbul, the suspects provided information on Palestinians in Türkiye to Mossad in exchange for money.

This information then helped Mossad launch threats and slander campaigns against Palestinians through social media.

Israel has not responded to the allegations.

READ MORE: Iran thwarts 'terrorist operations' linked to Israel's Mossad — state TV

Recommended

Founder of detective company

Among those arrested was the founder and president of the Private Detectives Association, Ismail Yetimoglu, Sabah newspaper reported. The company was founded in 2007.

He took the oath of private detective in 2003 after retiring from his 23-year civil service job, according to the website of the Maviay Private Detective Company, which he also founded.

It also said he organises conferences and seminars at national and international events in many universities and gives lectures on "Private Detective Research Techniques and Methods" at a state university.

Operation ongoing

Interrogations of the suspects are ongoing, with seven already sent to prison after being referred to a court by the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.Turkish forces continue to search for 13 additional suspects. Last year, MIT carried out a similar operation which led to the arrest of 15 people who were allegedly a part of a spy network for Mossad. They also had been collecting information about Palestinian nationals living in Türkiye.The spies detained in that operation had received thousands of dollars in return for the special files they created.READ MORE: Türkiye arrests 15 for links to Israel’s Mossad

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years