Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu referred to the butterfly effect in his speech about conflict resolution and peace building, noting that no conflict is local in today's "chaotic global landscape".

"With the butterfly effect, there are no local conflicts. We cannot afford to remain idle in the face of these challenges and threats," Cavusoglu told a session titled Conflict Resolution and Peace Building: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership as part of the Turkish national broadcaster TRT's World Forum 2022 on Saturday.

Conflicts are a part of the reality of human relationships as well as international relations, Cavusoglu said, adding that "after a brief period of calm and relief, international relations are again dominated by conflicts".

"We need resolution and mediation abilities to leave these testing times behind," he added.

Naming conflict management and conflict resolution as two broad terms addressing conflicts, the Turkish foreign minister said there is a "philosophical difference" between the two terminologies.

"While the first school focuses on short-term goals, the second has a long-term concern on how to resolve or prevent conflicts," he said.

Emphasising that the world is in an "age of crisis", Cavusoglu noted that not only there is a systemic change but also the conflicts today are transforming.

"With technological advances and globalisation, conflicts are more complex, multi-layered, and widespread," he said.

There are "classical wars, proxy wars, internal strife, asymmetrical and hybrid warfare, all at the same time," he stressed, saying there are also "various frozen conflicts that continue to threaten peace", with their resolutions frozen.

"Conflicting parties are weaponising everything, from sanctions to trade, from digital platforms to access to energy and food resources," he said, while stressing the need for "a comprehensive approach to conflict resolution".

"For an effective conflict resolution, we need to focus on root causes, establish dialogue, rebuild trust, demonstrate leadership, take risks and take action, have innovative methods, update our toolbox and unite the power of academia and practitioners," he said.

He further emphasised the need for strengthening "multilateral responses" and cited the landmark Black Sea grain initiative as "a case in point that saved the world from a serious food crisis".