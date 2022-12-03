President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye will complete a 30 kilometre security strip along its southern border.

Speaking at a meeting in southeastern Sanliurfa province on Saturday, Erdogan said that attacks will not deter the country from its determined stance on securing its southern border.

"We will definitely complete the 30-kilometre-deep security corridor that we are establishing along our southern borders, attacks will not dampen our resolve," he said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.