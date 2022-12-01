TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's tea culture makes it to the UNESCO heritage list
The tradition of telling Nasreddin Hodja anecdotes, "Ahlat stonemasonry" and silk weaving were also added to the list of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Türkiye's tea culture makes it to the UNESCO heritage list
The 17th Session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is being held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, will continue till Friday. / AA
December 1, 2022

The tradition of telling Nasreddin Hodja anecdotes and Turkish tea culture have been added to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism said.

 Traditional "Ahlat stonemasonry" and silk weaving were also added to the list, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The 17th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is being held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, will continue till Friday, the statement said.

READ MORE: Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list

Türkiye's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Gulnur Aybet told Anadolu Agency that Türkiye attended the meeting with a total of four files, three of which are multinational.

Aybet reminded that Türkiye's "traditional Ahlat stonemasonry" was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List Requiring Urgent Protection on Tuesday.

Recommended

She said the delegations of Türkiye and Azerbaijan will jointly open a tea stand during the committee meeting, which will continue until tomorrow.

Aybet said Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan jointly submitted the file on "silk weaving" that was included in the list.

She thanked the Turkish Ministry of Culture, saying: "They did great work during the preparation of the file.'

Noting that the "number of our cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached 23," Türkiye vowed to "decisively continue to preserve, cherish and promote our rich cultural values inherited from our deep-rooted history."

READ MORETürkiye’s Arslantepe Mound added to UNESCO World Heritage List

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years