TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence nab Daesh terrorists in northern Syria
Five terrorists were captured in joint operations conducted by Turkish National Intelligence Organization and local security forces of the Syrian National Army in the area of ​​Operation Peace Spring.
According to the security sources, among those captured was Abu Seyf Tadmuri/Abu Ducane, codenamed Mohammed Khalid Ali, who was in charge of the Operation Peace Spring area and operating in the desert region of Syria. / AA
December 1, 2022

The Turkish intelligence have captured five Daesh terrorists in operations carried out in northern Syria.

The terrorists were captured with their weapons and equipment in operations conducted with the local security forces of the Syrian National Army (SMO) in the area of Türkiye's Operation Peace Spring, security sources said on Thursday.

According to the security sources, among those captured was Abu Seyf Tadmuri/Abu Ducane, codenamed Mohammed Khalid Ali, who was in charge of the Operation Peace Spring area and operating in the desert region of Syria.

Mohammad Salih, codenamed Abu Omer Korani, participated in various raids on the orders of the terrorist group, the sources added.

Halit Mohammed Isa Al Hulu, codenamed Abu Islam Salo, and Ali Huseyin Ali, codenamed Abu Hasan Shami, acted as assassins within the organization.

Shadi Al Setem Al Ali, codenamed Abu Hamza, was in charge of explosives.

Asset freeze

Separately, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry decided to freeze the assets of several individuals and entities linked to the Daesh, according to the Official Gazette on Thursday.

The assets of 17 people and four legal entities linked to the Daesh terror group were frozen based on their financial aid to terrorist organisations.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:AA
