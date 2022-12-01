The Turkish intelligence have captured five Daesh terrorists in operations carried out in northern Syria.

The terrorists were captured with their weapons and equipment in operations conducted with the local security forces of the Syrian National Army (SMO) in the area of Türkiye's Operation Peace Spring, security sources said on Thursday.

According to the security sources, among those captured was Abu Seyf Tadmuri/Abu Ducane, codenamed Mohammed Khalid Ali, who was in charge of the Operation Peace Spring area and operating in the desert region of Syria.

Mohammad Salih, codenamed Abu Omer Korani, participated in various raids on the orders of the terrorist group, the sources added.

Halit Mohammed Isa Al Hulu, codenamed Abu Islam Salo, and Ali Huseyin Ali, codenamed Abu Hasan Shami, acted as assassins within the organization.

Shadi Al Setem Al Ali, codenamed Abu Hamza, was in charge of explosives.

