Türkiye is determined to continue its strategy to root out terrorism at its source, the nation's president said.

"No matter who terrorists collude with, Türkiye will always hold them accountable for every drop of blood they shed," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday at the launching ceremony of the third vessel of the four MILGEM Ada class corvettes – a joint venture of Türkiye and Pakistan – at the Istanbul Shipyard.

"No one can teach lessons to Türkiye, which is the only NATO ally that fought Daesh hand to hand and was victorious," Erdogan said, referring to the cross-border anti-terror operations in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish border.

During the event, Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif jointly inaugurated the third of four MILGEM corvette ships manufactured by Türkiye for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard.

