TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's fight against terror to continue until threat is over: Erdogan
Türkiye has launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders.
Türkiye's fight against terror to continue until threat is over: Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces has been destroying terror nests in operations carried out in both northern Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish border. / AA
November 24, 2022

Türkiye will continue fighting terrorism within its borders and beyond until the threat is eliminated, the nation’s president has said.

"We will continue this struggle inside and outside the borders until the terrorist threat to our country is completely over," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a Teachers’ Day address in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces has been destroying terror nests in operations carried out in both northern Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish border.

"Wherever there are terrorists, the security organisation of this state will be there with its police, military, and security forces," he added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye to launch Syria ground operation against terrorists

Recommended

Self-defence

Early on Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

Turkish officials stressed that the operation is in line with international law and the nation’s right to self-defence under UN resolutions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Over 250 terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq, Syria operation

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years