Apple's major supplier Foxconn has said a "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a Covid-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest.

"Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process," Foxconn said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the hiring of new workers.

"We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters." It did not elaborate on the error.

Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with security personnel as hundreds of workers protested at the world's biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou city on Wednesday.

Workers said in videos circulated on social media that they had been informed that Foxconn intended to delay bonus payments.

Some workers also complained they were forced to share dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for Covid.

The factory has been rocked by worker unrest and discontent since October.

