Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is on a three-day visit to Türkiye to hold talks on bilateral relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome Diaz-Canel in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The leaders are expected to discuss steps to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as exchange views on the regional and global issues, particularly relating to Latin America and the Caribbean region.

70 years on from the establishment of relations between the two countries, here is a look back at Türkiye-Cuba relations:

From Ottoman times to the present

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952.

However, the connection between Türkiye and Cuba can be traced back to the Ottoman era, particularly when migrants travelled from the Middle East to Cuba at the end of the 19th century.

The grandchildren of those who had gone there on Ottoman passports are still referred to as “El Turco” in the region.

Türkiye and Cuba were indirectly linked during the Cold War, when tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States nearly spilt over into a nuclear conflict.

In October of 1962, US reconnaissance flights revealed that the Soviets were constructing secret missile bases in Cuba.

After a thirteen-day standoff between the superpowers, which included a US naval blockade of Cuba, the Soviet Union agreed to withdraw its missiles.

In exchange, the US publicly pledged not to invade Cuba and, confidentially, agreed to pull its nuclear missiles out of Türkiye.

Thus, a potential global catastrophe was avoided after the two nuclear states removed their warheads from Cuba and Türkiye.

Türkiye - Cuba visits

Türkiye opened its first Embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.

In 1996, then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro, visited Türkiye for a United Nations conference.