Oil prices dropped to near two-month lows on Monday, sliding by around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and US dollar strength weighed on prices.

Brent crude futures for January had slipped 87 cents, or 1%, to $86.75 a barrel by 04:36 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.21 a barrel, down 87 cents or 1.1%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active January contract last fell 69 cents or 0.9% to $79.42 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed Friday at their lowest since Sept. 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9% and WTI 10% lower.

"Apart from the weakened demand outlook due to China's Covid19 curbs, a rebound in the US dollar today is also a bearish factor for oil prices," said Tina Teng, a CMC Markets analyst.

"Risk sentiment becomes fragile as all the recent major countries' economic data point to a recessionary scenario, especially in the U.K. and euro zone," she said, adding that hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve last week also sparked concerns over the US economic outlook.

New Covid19 case numbers in China remained close to April peaks as the country battles outbreaks nationwide and in major cities. Schools in Beijing districts buckled down for online classes on Monday after officials asked residents to stay home amid rising cases.

The front-month Brent crude futures spread narrowed sharply last week while WTI flipped into a contango, reflecting dwindling supply concerns.