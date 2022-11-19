TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing
The aerial campaign targets PKK/YPG terrorists in northern areas of both countries, Defence Ministry says, a week after the group killed six people and wounded 81 in a bombing on Istanbul's busy Istiklal Avenue.
Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing
"It's payback time! The scoundrels are taken to account for their heinous attacks," Turkish Defence Ministry says. / TRTWorld
November 19, 2022

Türkiye has launched a major anti-terror operation in northern Iraq and Syria, a week after PKK/YPG terrorists carried out a deadly bombing in the country's financial city Istanbul, killing six people and wounding more than 80. 

Sunday's aerial operation struck terror hideouts of PKK, Turkish Defence Ministry announced, saying: "It's payback time! The scoundrels are taken to account for their heinous attacks."

"In line with our self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," the ministry said, the Claw Sword Air Operation is being carried out in the areas "used as a base by terrorists in their attacks on our country."

In northern Iraq, Turkish security forces have been conducting operation Claw Lock, targeting PKK hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan areas.

Local sources said Syria's Azaz, Tel Rifaat, Tel Abyad and Ayan al Arab areas, where PKK/YPG maintains terror hideouts, were struck by Turkish jets in the fresh operation. 

It comes after Turkish police arrested the chief suspect of the Istiklal Avenue attack Alham Albashir — a Syrian woman who confessed to working for PKK/YPG and also admitted to planting the bomb.

The Istanbul court has remanded 17 suspects in pre-trial detention on charges of "destroying national unity" and "deliberate killing".

Albashir said she joined the terror group because of her boyfriend's influence and maintained her ties to the group after she broke up with him, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack in one of the busiest Turkish streets was the deadliest in five years and evoked memories of a wave of nationwide bombings from 2015 to 2017 carried out by PKK and Daesh terror groups.

Recommended

READ MORE: Bulgaria detains several suspected accomplices in Istanbul terror attack

PKK presence in Syria, Iraq

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the group's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq and Syria, just across Türkiye's southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

READ MORE: Türkiye court remands 17 Istanbul bombing suspects in police custody

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years