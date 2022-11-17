Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has harshly criticised the burning of his country's flags in demonstrations held in the Greek Cypriot administration on the 39th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“Our flags and the TRNC are our sanctuaries. The necessary response will definitely be given to those who do harm to them," Tatar said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu strongly condemned recent statements by the Foreign Ministry of the Greek Cypriot administration regarding the 39th anniversary of the TRNC’s foundation, the TRNC Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Contrary to what the Greek Cypriot Foreign Ministry says, the Turkish Cypriot people are not a 'minority.' They are honourable people who have succeeded in establishing their own state by using their right to self-determination,” the statement quoted Ertugruloglu as saying.

In a statement released on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the TRNC, the Greek Cypriot Foreign Ministry claimed that ongoing efforts for a two-state solution in Cyprus were "in vain and unsuccessful."

Cyprus issue