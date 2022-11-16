Freight train services between China and Europe have remained stable in the first six months of the year, according to China State Railway Group Co. data reported by the Chinese state-owned news agency, Xinhua.

In comparison, the China-Europe freight train service ran 15,000 trips in 2021, carrying goods equivalent to 1.46 million pieces of 20-foot container units - and was on the rise from the previous year.

The China-Europe freight train service counts 82 routes that reach 200 cities in 24 European countries, according to the company.

"Especially during this difficult times, when we also struggle with the congestion of some sea routes, the China-Europe freight train service still functions effectively," Axel Mattern, chief executive officer of Port of Hamburg Marketing, told the Chinese state news agency.

Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping met French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, reiterating China’s willingness to strengthen trade relations with the 27-state bloc going forward, despite global tensions.

Trading partners

In 2021, China was the third largest partner for EU exports (10,2 percent) and the largest for EU imports of goods (22,4 percent). In the same year, Germany was the largest exporter of goods to China, while the Netherlands was the largest importer.