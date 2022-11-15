Covid-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities in terms of global health and economy, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

"We are going through a period of increased global uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Altun said in a video message at a panel discussion on "Health Diplomacy in the Post-Pandemic New World Order," which was organised in Bali within the scope of the G20 leaders' summit.

He said the pandemic has left its impact in many areas, from health to trade, from education to tourism, and its effects continue to be felt on a global scale.

The entire world's unpreparedness for the pandemic should compel everyone to take a proactive stance in the face of any new crises, Altun said.

"At this point, the G20, which represents about 85 percent of the world economy, 75 percent of its trade and 2/3 of its population, has great duties and responsibilities. It is extremely important that the G20 put the transformation of the global health structure on its agenda as a priority. This will make the function of the G20 even more important."