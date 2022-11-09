At least nine people have been killed, mostly children, after a fire in a building in Türkiye's western province of Bursa.

Among the deceased are eight children and a mother, said Bursa province Governor Yakup Canbolat on early Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we lost nine people of Syrian origin in the fire inside. In addition, a mother, father and child living on the top floor of Syrian origin were also affected by the smoke," Canbolat said.

"We found out that 6 out of 8 children belong to the family here, and two of them are nephews. Dad was outside," he said.