Mother, eight children killed in Türkiye building fire
Blaze engulfs four-storey building in western Bursa province, leaving a mother and eight children dead, officials say.
"We found out that 6 out of 8 children belong to the family here, and two of them are nephews," says Governor Yakup Canbolat. / AA
November 9, 2022

At least nine people have been killed, mostly children, after a fire in a building in Türkiye's western province of Bursa.

Among the deceased are eight children and a mother, said Bursa province Governor Yakup Canbolat on early Wednesday. 

"Unfortunately, we lost nine people of Syrian origin in the fire inside. In addition, a mother, father and child living on the top floor of Syrian origin were also affected by the smoke," Canbolat said.

"We found out that 6 out of 8 children belong to the family here, and two of them are nephews. Dad was outside," he said.

Their father received treatment from health assistants after he attempted to extinguish the fire, authorities said, noting that the children were between 1 to 11 years old.

Following an alert, firefighters rushed to the area to put out the blaze at the four-storey building, authorities said.

Preliminary inquiry shows the fire was caused by the stove in the room, said the governor, adding an investigation is under way. 

