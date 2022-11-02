TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Russia agrees to continue with Ankara-brokered grain deal: Erdogan
Russia had announced on Saturday that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.
Russia agrees to continue with Ankara-brokered grain deal: Erdogan
Asked how Russia was convinced to resume the deal, Turkish President Erdogan told the reporters after the meeting: "Leave it to me, I'll explain it to (US President Joe) Biden first." / AA
November 2, 2022

The Black Sea grain deal will resume as of midday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"After the phone conversation we had with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin yesterday, Russian Defense Minister (Sergei) Shoigu called our National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and stated that grain shipments will continue as planned as of noon today," Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in parliament on Wednesday.

The Turkish leader said he will have a phone call later on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Asked how Russia was convinced to resume the deal, Erdogan told the reporters after the meeting: "Leave it to me, I'll explain it to (US President Joe) Biden first."

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

Recommended

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.

For its part, Türkiye has taken necessary initiatives with all parties to solve problems related to the implementation of the deal, which has sent out over 10 million tons of grain since early August, helping to stem a global food crisis.

The UN, US, Türkiye, and other nations and international actors have all stressed their desire to see the deal continue.

READ MORE:Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye talking to all parties to resume grain exports

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years