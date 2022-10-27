Billionaire Elon Musk has visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco with a sink, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, and told employees they won't be fired.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted on Wednesday in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.

Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".

Twitter confirmed Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

Banks have started to send $13 billion in cash backing Musk's takeover of Twitter in a sign that the deal is on track to close by the end of the week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Once final closing conditions are met, the funds will be made available for Musk to execute the transaction by the Friday deadline, the report added.

Bank of America and Barclays declined to comment on the report when contacted by the Reuters news agency, while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

