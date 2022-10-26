China's fiscal deficit has ballooned to an all-time high of nearly $1 trillion in the first nine months of the year, analysis of government data by Bloomberg showed, as a real estate crisis and tax rebates to boost a cooling economy emptied government coffers.

The budget shortfall for all levels of government from January to September was 7.16 trillion yuan ($980 billion), according to an analysis based on data released by Beijing's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday – almost three times the 2.6 trillion shortfall over the same period last year.

Overall government revenue dropped 6.6 percent to 15.3 trillion yuan from January to September as the government dolled out more tax rebates to businesses, according to the finance ministry.

Fiscal expenditure then rose 6.2 percent to 19.04 trillion yuan in the first nine months, following a government-driven infrastructure push to boost growth and create employment.

China's economy grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, data showed this week, beating expectations.

However, on Monday, China's currency slumped and stocks in Hong Kong nosedived to their lowest level since the global financial crisis.

Crisis in real state