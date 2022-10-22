TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues over 50 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
The migrants have been rescued off the coast of Mugla’s Bodrum district in the Aegean and the Didim district in the western province of Aydin.
Türkiye rescues over 50 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
Ankara and global rights groups have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks by Greek authorities / AA Archive
October 22, 2022

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 52 migrants who were pushed back by Greece in defiance of international law.

Local Coast Guard teams rushed to the help of 15 migrants on rubber boats off the coast of Mugla’s Bodrum district in the Aegean and saved them, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

It also said one of the rescued, who was identified to be a Turkish citizen, was electroshocked by Greek security forces when he and 14 others were caught on the island of Istankoy (Kos) on Thursday.

Other migrants also told Turkish authorities that they were also subjected to mistreatment and stripped of their valuable items by the Greek security forces, according to the ministry.

In a separate incident, 37 migrants, all foreign nationals who were pushed back by Greece, were rescued off the coast of Didim district in the western province of Aydin.

READ MORE:Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

Recommended

Human rights breaches

Türkiye has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

READ MORE: Türkiye saves over 100 refugees after Greece pushback

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years