TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
More grain ships depart from Ukraine under Istanbul deal
This July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
More grain ships depart from Ukraine under Istanbul deal
The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension beyond the grain deal's end date / AA
October 22, 2022

Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the landmark Istanbul grain export deal, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

Saturday's statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the ships, said shipments from Ukrainian ports have continued as planned.

A day earlier, nine ships had departed Ukraine ports. 

The three Ukrainian Black Sea ports had been blocked after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

READ MORE: Erdogan: No obstacle can stop the extension of Istanbul grain deal

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond the deal's November 19 end date to include Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. The deal was initially signed for 120 days.

Recommended

'No obstacle' to extension

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced optimism on the extension of the landmark deal.

"There is no obstacle to extending the shipping agreement. I saw this again in my phone call with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy last night and in my meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. But in the meantime, if there is any blockage, there is no obstacle for us to overcome," Erdogan told reporters on Thursday while returning from a trip to Azerbaijan.

Some Russian authorities have complained that Western sanctions ''indirectly'' hinder the country’s grain and fertiliser exports despite the deal.

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on August 1, more than 365 ships with over 8 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years