Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the landmark Istanbul grain export deal, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

Saturday's statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the ships, said shipments from Ukrainian ports have continued as planned.

A day earlier, nine ships had departed Ukraine ports.

The three Ukrainian Black Sea ports had been blocked after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond the deal's November 19 end date to include Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. The deal was initially signed for 120 days.