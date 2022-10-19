BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Fake firewood stores sprung up in Germany causing losses in millions
In face of skyrocketing energy costs, more and more Germans are falling for cheap offers for firewood on the internet but many offers come from scammers.
Fake firewood stores sprung up in Germany causing losses in millions
In addition to the dubious offers on the internet, wood theft in the forests is also on the rise in Germany. / Reuters Archive
October 19, 2022

In search for cheap alternatives due to the energy crisis, more and more Germans are falling victim to fraudulent offers for cheap firewood on the internet.

The so-called "fake stores" can be found on Facebook Marketplace, among other places, according to the media reports. Interested parties are supposed to contact the "sellers" via WhatsApp in order to place their orders.

However, entire websites of reputable timber suppliers are apparently also being hacked.

A German entrepreneur confirmed to German public television ARD that her official website had suddenly landed on another platform. The hacker had simply entered his own account number.

"We're talking about millions being ripped off there," the German Federal Association of Firewood Trade and Production told public TV station SWR.

READ MORE: 'Skipping meals': Germany's low-income families hit hard by gas crisis

Recommended

Wood thefts rising

In addition to the dubious offers on the internet, wood theft in the forests is also on the rise in Germany.

The trend toward wood theft is also a result of increased prices, the forest owners' association AGDW told the internet portal Agrarheute.de. "The higher the price of wood, the greater the theft rate."

Large operations reckoned with an order of magnitude around 0.5 percent to 2 percent of the annual harvest, said association spokesperson Jurgen Gaulke.

The damage now amounts to several million euros annually throughout Germany.

That is why more and more companies are now using GPS trackers. This is to catch timber thieves in the act. If a log is moved, the tracker triggers an alarm for the owner, and the route taken by the thief can be tracked precisely.

READ MORE:Germany will sink into recession, inflation will soar in 2023, govt admits

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches