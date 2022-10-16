TÜRKİYE
'False charges': Türkiye denies involvement with migrants at Greek border
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has rebuked statements from Greece that accused Türkiye of sending migrants to Greek border.
Altun urged Greece to abandon its harsh treatment of refugees. / AA
October 16, 2022

Türkiye has denied involvement in an incident where Greece found dozens of migrants close to its northern border with the country.

On Saturday, Greek police said that they have rescued a group of 92 migrants who were discovered naked and believed to have crossed into Greek territory from Türkiye.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in a statement on Sunday condemned Greece for spreading disinformation and their lack of respect for refugees by posting their pictures in such circumstances.

"Greece has shown once again to the entire world that it does not respect the dignity of refugees by posting these oppressed people’s pictures it has deported after extorting their personal possessions," he said in a Twitter statement. 

READ MORE: Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

"We urge Greece to abandon its harsh treatment of refugees as soon as possible, to cease its baseless and false charges against Türkiye, and to deliver the dignity of government."

Replying to a tweet by Notis Mitarachi, Greek Minister of Migration, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli also strongly condemned the accusations.

"As you couldn't find one single case of a human rights violation by Türkiye, you just seek to expose the image of your own cruelty as if Türkiye did it".

Catakli also called on Greece to stop "manipulation and dishonesty".

READ MORE:Türkiye releases damning footage of illegal Greek pushback of migrants

Greece has long pursued the illegal policy of pushing back asylum seekers trying to reach its shores as an entry point to Europe.

Human rights groups and leading media outlets have frequently reported the pushbacks and other human rights breaches of Greek authorities that violate EU and international laws.

Türkiye and rights groups have also condemned the practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:Reuters
