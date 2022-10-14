Ankara and Moscow will work jointly on building a natural gas hub in Türkiye's Thrace region after the Russian leader's proposal earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"For such a distribution centre, of course, Thrace is seen as the most important place for this business,” said Erdogan on Thursday, referring to a region in northwestern Türkiye, near the Greek border.

“Together with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, we instructed our Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and the relevant institution on the Russian side to work together. They will do this work there," Erdogan told reporters on the presidential plane returning from a trip to Kazakhstan.

"Wherever the most appropriate place is, we will hopefully have established this distribution centre there. We have a national distribution centre, but of course, now this will be an international distribution centre," Erdogan said.

On the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, Erdogan earlier held a closed-door meeting with Putin, who had proposed building a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

'Most reliable partner'