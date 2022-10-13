TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan
Addressing a summit in Kazakh capital Astana, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara's goal is to continue the momentum gained despite the difficulties to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible.
Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan
He said the Istanbul grain deal reached this July and the September prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine are both "tangible achievements" in this direction. / AA
October 13, 2022

Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible despite hurdles, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. 

"Our goal is to continue the momentum gained despite the difficulties in the field and to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible," Erdogan said at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye's intensive efforts with the UN and the two parties to the conflict to curb the negative effects of the war have gained the appreciation of the entire world.

Erdogan is expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Astana summit. 

READ MORE: Putin, Erdogan may meet in Astana this week

Recommended

'Tangible achievements'

He said the Türkiye-brokered grain deal reached this July and the September prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine are both "tangible achievements" in this direction.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US