BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China slams US 'weaponisation’ of technology after chip sale curbs
Beijing criticises Washington after US announces new export controls aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips.
China slams US 'weaponisation’ of technology after chip sale curbs
"US abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. / AFP
October 8, 2022

China has criticised the latest US decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the US. 

"Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the US abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Saturday.

"It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies but also affect American companies' interests," she said.

Mao also said that the US "weaponisation and politicisation" of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China's progress.

She was speaking after the US announced new export controls on Friday aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, stepping up tensions between the countries.

The US said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.

READ MORE:US prepares to increase restrictions on China’s chip exports

Technological rivalry 

Recommended

US-China relations have deteriorated in recent years over technology and security issues.

The US has implemented a raft of measures and restrictions designed to prevent China from obtaining chip technology, while China has earmarked billions for investment into the production of semiconductors.

The tensions have impacted semiconductor companies in the US and globally which either export chips or manufacture chips in China.

Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD have seen a 40 percent decline in stock price over the past year.

"We understand the goal of ensuring national security and urge the US government to implement the rules in a targeted way—and in collaboration with international partners—to help level the playing field and mitigate unintended harm to US innovation," the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents US semiconductor industry, said in a statement.

China has poured resources into developing supercomputing capabilities and seeks to become a world leader in Artificial Intelligence by 2030, said another Commerce Department official, Thea Kendler.

But the country "is using these capabilities to monitor, track, and surveil their own citizens, and fuel its military modernisation," Kendler said, adding that the latest actions protect US national security.

READ MORE:Why China’s big chip breakthrough has rattled the US

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms