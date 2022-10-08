BIZTECH
Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new US rules restricting China
In response to the US announcing further export controls targeting China, Taiwan's Economy Ministry said the country's firms were law-abiding.
Taiwan, a major chip producer, is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple Inc. / Reuters Archive
October 8, 2022

Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government has said, signalling they would comply with new US export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry.

"Taiwan's semiconductor industry has long served global customers and attaches great importance to compliance with laws," Taiwan's Economy Ministry said on Saturday.

"In addition to complying with domestic laws and regulations, it will also cooperate with the needs of international customers who place orders and the norms of customers in their countries."

Taiwan's semiconductor industry is a technological leader and continues to "maintain an advantage in the competition for international orders", the ministry added.

Taiwan, a major chip producer, is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple.

TSMC declined to comment on the US rules, saying it was in its quiet period ahead of quarterly earnings next week. Smaller competitor United Microelectronics also declined comment ahead of its earnings release later this month.

READ MORE:Expert: China, Taiwan tensions threaten global semiconductor industry

Slowing Chinese tech

Recommended

The rules announced on Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

The move vastly expands Washington's reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

Taiwan's worries have gained pace as China mounts regular military drills near the island in an attempt to force it into accepting Beijing's sovereignty.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua will visit the United States next week to respond to what her office called "concerns" about supply chains and geopolitical issues.

She will visit US tech firms that are major customers of Taiwanese semiconductor companies.

READ MORE: Scientists divided over US blocking key chipmaking equipment sale to China

SOURCE:Reuters
