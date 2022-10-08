Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government has said, signalling they would comply with new US export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry.

"Taiwan's semiconductor industry has long served global customers and attaches great importance to compliance with laws," Taiwan's Economy Ministry said on Saturday.

"In addition to complying with domestic laws and regulations, it will also cooperate with the needs of international customers who place orders and the norms of customers in their countries."

Taiwan's semiconductor industry is a technological leader and continues to "maintain an advantage in the competition for international orders", the ministry added.

Taiwan, a major chip producer, is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple.

TSMC declined to comment on the US rules, saying it was in its quiet period ahead of quarterly earnings next week. Smaller competitor United Microelectronics also declined comment ahead of its earnings release later this month.

READ MORE:Expert: China, Taiwan tensions threaten global semiconductor industry

Slowing Chinese tech