President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Greece's prime minister for seeking help from the US against Türkiye, saying "we will always do what is necessary."

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the Turkish leader pointed out Athens' policy of deadly pushback against refugees.

"We are seeing how they [Greek coast guards] bury those poor people in the seas in Aegean, Mediterranean from the Greek ferries. Does the world voice about that? No. Our frigates are reaching them and saving them from the sea. Because we are Muslims and we are fulfilling the requirements of our religion," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president highlighted the Greek government's hostile approach toward Türkiye.

"Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] is asking for help from the US. Against what? Against Türkiye. Whatever you do, we will always do what is necessary, we are ready to do it," Erdogan said.

Deadly pushbacks