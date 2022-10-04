TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Greece seeking US help against Türkiye won't stop Ankara
President Erdogan criticises Greece's policy of illegal refugee pushbacks and its hostile approach toward Ankara, vowing Türkiye will "do what is necessary."
Erdogan: Greece seeking US help against Türkiye won't stop Ankara
"Our frigates are reaching them and saving them from the sea. Because we are Muslims and we are fulfilling the requirements of our religion," says President Erdogan. / AA
October 4, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Greece's prime minister for seeking help from the US against Türkiye, saying "we will always do what is necessary."

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the Turkish leader pointed out Athens' policy of deadly pushback against refugees.

"We are seeing how they [Greek coast guards] bury those poor people in the seas in Aegean, Mediterranean from the Greek ferries. Does the world voice about that? No. Our frigates are reaching them and saving them from the sea. Because we are Muslims and we are fulfilling the requirements of our religion," Erdogan said. 

The Turkish president highlighted the Greek government's hostile approach toward Türkiye. 

"Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] is asking for help from the US. Against what? Against Türkiye. Whatever you do, we will always do what is necessary, we are ready to do it," Erdogan said.

READ MORE: Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

Deadly pushbacks

Recommended

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. 

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable refugees, including women and children. 

European Union has remained silent against Athens' pushback policy. Frontex, which facilitates border patrol coordination in Europe, appears to turn a blind eye to Greece's practices in the region. 

Videos and witnesses have exposed how Greek border guards beat refugees, take their money and leave them naked in the winter. 

On September 28, multiple news outlets, citing PM Mitsotakis, said Greece is confident about the support from the US and European Union against Türkiye.

READ MORE: EU border agency 'covered up' Greek pushbacks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US