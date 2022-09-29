BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
UK's Liz Truss defends 'controversial' plan amid economy worries
The Prime Minister says her government has to take urgent and decisive action, including "difficult decisions", to get the British economy moving.
UK government has stepped in and acted at this difficult time, Truss says. / Reuters
September 29, 2022

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plan that has roiled financial markets, saying she is willing to take "controversial" steps to reignite growth and will not reverse course despite the turmoil.

"This is the right plan that we've set out," she said on Thursday in a series of interviews with local BBC radio stations.

Asked if she would reverse the mini budget that shocked markets with the scale of its tax cuts and government borrowing, Truss said: "I don't accept the premise of the question."

"We are facing difficult economic times. I don't deny this. This is a global problem. But what is absolutely right is the UK government has stepped in and acted at this difficult time."

Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng sparked turmoil in financial markets last week when he delivered a plan to cut taxes without detailing the impact on the public finances or how the government would reform the economy to spur growth.

The pound sank and British government bond yields soared, forcing the Bank of England to revive its bond-buying programme in an emergency move on Wednesday to shore up pension funds.

Truss said the government had to take urgent and decisive action to protect households and businesses from surging energy bills.

"Of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions. But I'm prepared to do that as prime minister because what's important to me is that we get our economy moving."

SOURCE:Reuters
