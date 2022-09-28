The Turkish and Ukrainian leaders have discussed the latest developments in Russia's offensive on Ukraine during a phone call.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that a deal on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could be reached through Turkish mediation between Kiev and Moscow, just like the Istanbul grain deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN.

Erdogan also expressed pleasure over the successful prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia last week.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s readiness to take any steps to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peaceful means, saying that referendums held in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories would hamper such diplomatic efforts.

