The Kremlin has said that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind damage to the Russia-built network of Nord Stream pipelines which sprung unexplained leaks in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said earlier on Tuesday that three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day.

Asked if sabotage was the reason for the damage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "No option can be ruled out right now."

The pipelines, designed to bring gas from Western Siberia's Yamal Peninsula directly to Germany, have been the focus of an energy war between Russia and its traditional European clients over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, Peskov said, was very concerned by the situation, which required prompt investigation as it was an issue affecting the energy security of the "entire continent".

"This is a very concerning news. Indeed, we are talking about some damage of an unclear nature to the pipeline in Denmark's economic zone," Peskov said.

"This is an issue related to the energy security of the entire continent."

Nord Stream AG said it was impossible to estimate when the gas network system's working capability would be restored.

