TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye marks anniversary of 'barbaric' Tripolitsa massacre
Türkiye has "not forgotten and will never forget the Tripolice Massacre... in which thousands of Muslim Turks, our Albanian brothers and Jews were brutally and barbarically murdered," President Erdogan says.
Türkiye marks anniversary of 'barbaric' Tripolitsa massacre
On September 23, 1821, tens of thousands of Muslims and Jews were massacred by the Greeks in Tripolitsa, a strategic city in the southern Peloponnese region of today’s Greece. / AA
September 23, 2022

Türkiye's president has marked the anniversary of the Tripolitsa massacre during the Greek revolt that started in the Peloponnese in 1821, the year Greece separated from the Ottoman Empire.

In a Twitter post, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Türkiye “have not forgotten and will never forget the Tripolice Massacre, which took place on September 23, 1821, in which thousands of Muslim Turks, our Albanian brothers and Jews were brutally and barbarically murdered.”

On September 23, 1821, tens of thousands of Muslims and Jews were massacred by the Greeks in Tripolitsa, a strategic city in the southern Peloponnese region of today’s Greece.

Turks in Peloponnese faced not only death but also starvation and captivity. 

Recommended

The Ottoman Jews living in the region also faced Greek atrocities and lost their lives due to famine, misery, and plunder.

READ MORE: Türkiye: 1821 Tripolitsa massacre 'black mark in history'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy