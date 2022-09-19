Türkiye has taken "historic" steps in education over the last 20 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Over the last 20 years, we have been taking historic steps to expand education, increase the quality of education and ensure equal opportunities," Erdogan said at the Transforming Education Summit at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

Erdogan said the ideal of a strong society and a strong country can only be achieved by making good use of human capital and passing through a qualified education process.

Türkiye offers completely free-of-charge education to children from kindergarten to university, he added.

The president stressed that Türkiye, with its scholarship programme, offers free education in the country to thousands of students at different levels every year.

"We do not keep the children of more than 4 million refugees we host in our country separate from our own children, and we make every effort for their education," he added.

