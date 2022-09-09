TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye to send grain to African nations if arrives from Russia
Turkish President Erdogan echoes his Russian counterpart Putin, saying Ukrainian grain goes to developed countries, not to those in need.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. / AA
September 9, 2022

Türkiye will send grain and other relevant products to African countries in need if Russian grain also begins to arrive, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. 

Speaking to reporters on the plane after his three-day Balkan tour, Erdogan echoed on Friday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying the Ukrainian grain is exported to wealthy countries, not to those in need.

He said a "system in the most ideal way" will be established to send grain and other products to African countries in need once Russian grain also starts to arrive under the landmark Türkiye-brokered grain deal.

The grain deal

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Erdogan also said he had discussed natural gas prices with Putin and said he aims to secure a positive outcome for the well-being of the Turkish public.

This winter will not be easy for Europe, Erdogan said, adding that it will be very problematic, with financially heavy pay.

On Greece's recent hostile acts against Türkiye, the Turkish president noted Athens' "constant complains to NATO" about Ankara, and said they try to work "threat mechanisms, so we speak in a manner they would understand." 

