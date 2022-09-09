Türkiye will send grain and other relevant products to African countries in need if Russian grain also begins to arrive, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking to reporters on the plane after his three-day Balkan tour, Erdogan echoed on Friday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying the Ukrainian grain is exported to wealthy countries, not to those in need.

He said a "system in the most ideal way" will be established to send grain and other products to African countries in need once Russian grain also starts to arrive under the landmark Türkiye-brokered grain deal.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Grain exports from Ukraine critical for humanity

The grain deal

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.