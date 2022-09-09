Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's trip to the Balkans, which ended on September 8, has triggered a constructive debate amongst political pundits in the West and elsewhere.

Foreign policy experts commenting in the US and Europe-based media organisations on Erdogan's Balkans trip have portrayed the Turkish president as a leader with an ability to break difficult political deadlocks through decisive arbitration.

Admir Mulaosmanovic, assistant professor in the International University of Sarajevo’s political science faculty, tells a US-based news organisation that Erdogan’s authority could bring the different sides together.

“The stance that Ankara took and is taking in the Ukrainian crisis — engaging in talks with Moscow in many areas, trying to ease the situation but also to play a positive role – is something that can be very beneficial for the Balkans,” Mulaosmanovic is quoted as saying.

Erdogan’s visit to the Balkans comes at a time when regional tensions are rising. Serbia and Kosovo have locked horns by refusing to recognise each other's IDs and vehicle license plates.

For Mulaosmanovic, Erdogan's visit in light of Ankara's mediation between Ukraine and Russia carries a lot of weight, so much so that policymakers in the region will have to recognise the need for easing tensions and toning down their harsh rhetorics.

French TV channel Euronews focused Erdogan's Balkans trip with an additional reporting on Türkiye growing investments in the region.

It also pointed out that Türkiye’s involvement in the region is in line with the European Union’s interests.