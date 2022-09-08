Taiwan is confident it can sign a "high standard" trade deal with the United States under a new framework, President Tsai Ing-wen has told a visiting group of US lawmakers.

Tsai told the bipartisan US lawmaker delegation at a meeting in the presidential office on Thursday that Taiwan would work with the United States to forge even closer trade and economic ties.

"We have already announced that negotiations under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will begin soon. We are confident that through this initiative, we can sign a high-standard trade agreement and advance bilateral trade development," she said.

Washington and Taipei unveiled the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade in June, days after the Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China's growing influence.

Taiwan has long pushed for a broad free trade deal with the United States, its most important international backer and foreign arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Deepening economic relations