The West is following a "provocation-based policy" towards Russia but Moscow should not be underestimated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I can clearly say that I do not find the attitude of the West (towards Russia) right. Because there is a West that follows a policy based on provocation," Erdogan said at a news conference with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine this February, Türkiye has stressed it is following a “balanced” policy that has yielded dividends, such as the historic Ankara-brokered deal in Istanbul this July unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.

In the Serbian capital, Erdogan added that it does not seem the Russia-Ukraine conflict will end "anytime soon".

"I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated," he said.

The Turkish president also reiterated Ankara’s balanced policy between Russia and Ukraine to help solve the crisis.

The Turkish policy of keeping lines of diplomacy open with Russia has also resulted in Türkiye hosting the highest-level meetings of officials from Moscow and Kiev since the conflict began.

Passport-free travel

During Erdogan’s visit – the second stop on a three-nation Balkan tour – Türkiye and Serbia signed seven agreements in areas such as the economy, industry and technology, including a protocol allowing mutual passport-free travel for nationals on both sides.

Erdogan hailed the deal that enables citizens of both countries to travel with just national IDs, predicting that it would take "excellent" bilateral relations to the next level.

"After the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, Serbia will be the sixth country where it is possible to travel reciprocally using ID cards with chips," he said.