Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Türkiye will help ensure the Balkans’ gas needs will be met this winter.

''The war in Europe is a wake-up call. We see how vulnerable we are to various shocks. Winter is coming,” Cavusoglu told the opening of the Open Balkan Initiative Summit in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Friday.

“Energy and food security became common challenges. There is no recipe other than solidarity. As Türkiye, we continue to do our best for smooth implementation of the Istanbul grain deal. We also do our best to help our Balkan neighbours in ensuring their gas needs for the winter,'' he added, also citing the deal reached in Istanbul this July unblocking Ukrainian grain exports.

Cavusoglu criticised the European Union on the stalled EU accession bids of North Macedonia and Albania.

''We see the Open Balkan Initiative as a bridge between the Balkans and the EU. In the past, enlargement has been among the most successful policies of the EU. But the EU has become inward-looking, and narrow political interests hijacked the enlargement agenda,” he said.

“Nobody can offer a good explanation as to why North Macedonia and Albania have waited for so long. And we congratulate both of them on the beginning of accession negotiations.”

North Macedonia became a EU candidate in 2005, while Albania was granted candidate status in 2014.

Albania’s negotiations have been stalled since 2020 due to a dispute with Bulgaria over linguistic and historical issues.

Serbia and Kosovo

On recent developments in the region, Cavusoglu emphasised that Türkiye will continue encouraging dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.

''The (recent) agreement on ID cards shows the merit in focusing on our shared interests rather than differences. Türkiye has open communication with both parties. We will continue to encourage dialogue to reach an agreement on vehicle plates and other remaining issues,'' said Cavusoglu.