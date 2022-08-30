Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out against Greece over the harassment of Turkish jets carrying out reconnaissance missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

"Greece has challenged NATO and its allies by increasing its hostile attitude, which started with harassing our airspace and aircraft and escalated to the level of S-300 radar lockdown," Erdogan said on Tuesday.

He spoke ahead of a celebration concert for the centenary of Türkiye's Victory Day at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The Turkish leader added: "Greece can neither match up to us nor become an equal for us politically, economically or militarily."

Citing Greece's latest actions, Erdogan said: "We are curious about the US response to Greek air defence system's harassment of Turkish jets."

