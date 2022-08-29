Türkiye's Defence Chief Hulusi Akar has lashed out against Greece over the harassment of Turkish jets carrying out reconnaissance missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

"The action of our bad neighbour (referring to Greece) needs to be seen, understood and explained. Such blatant insolence, recklessness is unacceptable," said Akar at a Turkish Armed Forces' ceremony on Monday.

Greek S-300 air defence system locked onto Turkish jets last week, said Turkish Defence Ministry sources requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, describing the Greek harassment as a "hostile act" according to the NATO rules of engagement.

"Unfortunately, this bad neighbour (Greece) is constantly harassing (Türkiye) in various ways in the Aegean. I'd like to make it clear once again that our navy, land and air forces do not and will never compromise on any kind of harassment," Akar further said.

Türkiye's purchase of S-400 system

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.