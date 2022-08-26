Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites are set to connect directly to T-Mobile cellphones to provide service access even in the most remote places beyond the reach of cell towers from next year.

The new service will work on existing cellphones and utilise SpaceX's network of thousands of Starlink satellites in Earth's orbit, the two companies announced on Thursday.

"The important thing about this is that it means there's no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone," said Musk, in an announcement event held at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas.

Musk said the service will save lives, giving the example of hikers who get lost and are currently unable to call for help.

"We will no longer read about these tragedies that happened where people get lost and if only they could have called for help they would be OK."

The service is planned to begin offering text messaging services from late 2023, with voice calls and data services expected to follow later.

'A cellular tower in the sky'